APM urges people in Ntcheu to choose development over demos

By: Collings Kalivute – MEC Stringer Ntcheu

President Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) has called on people to vote for him in the June 23 Fresh Presidential Election for his government to continue developing the country

Speaking on Tuesday in Ntcheu, Mutharika said it is time for Malawians to choose between development and demonstrations as his government has done a lot in developing the district as well as the country at large.

He said construction of Ntcheu bus depot as well as the stadium, Tsangano-Neno road and Kasinje road which are all under construction are some of the developments which are being implemented under his leadership.

According to the Malawi leader, people should vote for him on June 23 so that he should continue implementing developments in the district.

“We are implementing a lot of developments in this district hence urging you people to vote for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and our partners of United Democratic Front (UDF) so that we should continue implementing developments in the district as well as the country,” he said.

The president also disclosed that his government will renovate Mpira dam in the district to help in dealing with water challenges that people are facing in the district as well as Balaka.

He further said that his government will construct a 400 -million-kwacha dry port in Liwonde that will help in creating job opportunities among the youths.

“We have plans to renovate Mpira dam so that it should help to deal with water challenges that people here in Ntcheu are facing as well as Balaka. On top of that we are also going to construct a 400-million-kwacha dry port that will also help to create job opportunities among the youths,” said APM.

During the rally, Minister of Disaster and Public Events Everton Chimulirenji, who was Mutharika’s runningmate in the null and void May 21,2019 presidential election, trashed opposition parties for using his name for campaigning.

He said Mutharika’s runningmate Atupele Muluzi deserved to be runningmate for this Fresh Presidential Election based on their alliance.

“Opposition parties are using my name in their campaign rallies with the intentions of separating us. It is not Atupele Muluzi or our professor who removed me from being a vice president of this country but the opposition parties who rushed to court,” said Chimulilenji.

DPP’s Vice president for the Eastern Region Bright Msaka promised full support for APM.