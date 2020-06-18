Opposition, Courts conspired to nullify Malawi Elections – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has claimed that the Judiciary and opposition parties connived to nullify the 2019 elections even though he won the polls.

Mutharika made the claim at a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) campaign rally in Lilongwe ahead of the 23 June fresh presidential elections.

The Malawi leader told his supporters that he won the 2019 elections but his victory was snatched by the courts.

“The courts and the opposition parties conspired to nullify the elections. We won the elections and the opposition challenged the results in court. Who chooses the president? Is it the courts or the electorates?” asked Mutharika.

He then urged his supporters to vote for him in the June 23 fresh presidential elections so that he should win the elections and continue developing the country.

Mutharika mentioned construction of community colleges, cash transfer programs, construction of roads and the Malata and Cement subsidy program as some of the programs that will be continued.

Speaking earlier, Mutharika’s runningmate Atupele Muluzi said he has been campaigning in various areas across the country and Malawians have assured him that they will vote for Mutharika.

“I am confident you will get a lot of votes in all regions of the country,” said Muluzi.

Mutharika was declared winner in the 2019 elections but opposition politicians Saulos Chilima and Lazarus Chakwera challenged the results of the elections.

The Constitutional Court in February nullified the results of the 2019 elections and Mutharika appealed against the ruling. In May, the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the lower court’s decision.