Chakwera misses Nkhotakota rally amid security threats

Tonse Alliance torchbearer in the coming June 23 Fresh Elections, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, did not show up in Nkhotakota for his planned whistle-stop tours, amid concerns over his security.

Some Malawi Congress Party-MCP top officials have revealed that Chakwera has been advised to stop conducting whistle-stop tours following a tip that some of his political opponents are allegedly planning to assassinate him.

However, after a rally that was conducted at Chigumula ground in Nkhotakota, Malawi Congress Party Vice president, Muhammad Sidik Mia who conducted the tours and the rally on behalf of Chakwera, could not come out clear on the issue when he was interviewed on the reports.

Mia could not confirm nor deny the rumours but instead told the people at the rally that as per tradition, the MCP leader was attending to other pressing issues ahead of their expected victory in the coming elections.

“Dzungu lokoma saika poyera (a good pumpkin is kept hidden) hence the missing of Chakwera at the rally,” Mia said

On his part, MCP Campaign Director, Moses Kunkuyu said there is no need for Chakwera to continue with the rallies as other officials in the alliance have already managed to reach out to all Tonse Alliance would be voters.

Kunkuyu further urged all Malawians to vote for their alliance saying it has good policies that will develop and transform people’s lives in the country when given the mantle of leading the country.

A few weeks ago, Vice president Saulos Klaus Chilima, who is also Chakwera’s runningmate in Tonse Alliance in the coming 23 June polls made allegations at a rally they conducted at Gymnkana Club in Zomba that some of his political opponents were planning to assassinate him.

Malawi is expected to hold Fresh Presidential Elections on June 23, 2020 following a 3 February 2020 Constitutional Court ruling that nullified the 2019 elections.