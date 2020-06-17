Mutharika to visit North Malawi for first time in a year

President Peter Mutharika will visit the Northern Region on Thursday, his first trip to the region since May, 2019.

According to a statement from the Office of President and Cabinet, Mutharika will address his supporters at a campaign rally in Mzimba starting from 11AM on Thursday.

Later the same day at 2 O’clock, the Malawi leader will be at Chitipa Boma. He is also expected to hold another campaign rally at Karonga Boma starting from 4PM on Thursday.

The Malawi leader’s last trip to the Northern Region was in May, 2019 during campaign for the now nullified 2019 presidential elections.

Mutharika who has been staying in Blantyre since March this year, will leave the commercial city today for Lilongwe.

He will make a stopover at Ntcheu Boma at 12PM and will address people at Biwi Triangle in Lilongwe at 3PM.

The campaign period for the June 23 Fresh Presidential Elections started in May and will end on Sunday.

Since the campaign started, Mutharika who is seeking reelection has held a whistle stop tour in Thyolo and a rally in Blantyre.

His runningmate Atupele Muluzi in the United Democratic Front and Democratic Progressive Party Alliance has been holding rallies across the country urging people to vote for the Malawi leader.

The 2020 elections will be held following the nullification of the 2019 Presidential polls in which Mutharika was declared winner.