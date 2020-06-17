Coronavirus: Four people recover, 9 new cases recorded

Four people have recovered from Coronavirus in Malawi over the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 73.

Chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce John Phuka announced the new recoveries on Tuesday.

He also announced nine new coronavirus cases which have brought the number of registered cases to 564.

Two of the new cases involve health workers from Mzuzu and Blantyre. In Blantyre, two other cases have also been registered and the patients are contacts of a confirmed case.

Another two of the new cases have been recorded in Mzimba South and Nkhatabay.

“The other three new cases were identified at Mwanza Port of entry during routine screening of people entering the country. These cases are from Mangochi, Mwanza and Machinga,” said Phuka.

Out of the 564 cases recorded in Malawi, 448 are imported and 101 are locally transmitted while 15 are still under investigation.

Phuka has since urged Malawians to support health workers in contact tracing and assist them when they are carrying out Covid-19 interventions in communities.