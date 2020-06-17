Lawyers show support for Chief Justice Nyirenda

Lawyers in the country conducted demonstrations today where they showed support for Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and demanded President Peter Mutharika’s administration to respect the Judiciary.

In Lilongwe, demonstrators marched from Mbowe filling station to High court in Lilongwe.

Speaking with reporters after the demonstrations, Khwima Mchizi who spoke on behalf of lawyers said government should respect the rule of law and the Judiciary.

He also said the lawyers are behind Chief Justice Nyirenda and Justice Edward Twea case who are being pressurized to go on leave pending retirement a year before they reach the retirement age.

“We are fully behind them. The truth of the matter is that Chief Justice Nyirenda has not accumulated the days the government is claiming he has accumulated and that is rubbish,” he said.

In his remarks, Counsel Andy Kaonga said they are concerned by President Peter Mutharika and his political party’s actions toward the Judiciary.

Kaonga said Mutharika should always keep in mind that he may need the same Judiciary in future.

The lawyers presented a petition to the Registrar of the High Court which was read by lawyer Chikosa Silungwe, Allan Chinula and Andy Kaonga.

The petition demands government to allow the Judiciary to work independently.

In in his take, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Gift Trapence said they will use all the remedies to ensure that the Judiciary is protected and independent.

Lawyers also conducted demonstrations in Mzuzu, Blantyre and Zomba.