Mia tells DPP to fulfill all promises in 3 days

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president, Muhammad Sidik Mia, has called on the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to honour campaign promises made to Malawians in the coming three days or be booted out of government.

This call was made on Wednesday when he held a rally at Chigumula Ground in Nkhotakota.

He said for the past six years the DPP has been lying to Malawians that once voted into power, lives of people will be transformed for the better while the reality on the ground is proving to be contrary different from the said promises.

Mia said the ruling party has three days to finish all the projects and promises made to the people as that will be the only way people can vote for them.

Taking his turn, MCP Regional Chair for Lakeshore, Ezekiel Ching’oma, said Malawians are able to see for themselves that the ruling party has failed to deliver its promises to the people as money meant for various projects continue to the swindled by those in power.

He then called on Malawians to vote for Tonse Alliance as one way of helping Malawi attain meaningful development.

Malawians are expected to vote in the Fresh Presidential Elections on 23 June,2020 following the 3 February 2020 Constitutional Court ruling that nullified the 2019 elections.