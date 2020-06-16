Manchester United star approaches TB Joshua for miracles

Manchester United celebrated attacking midfielder visited Prophet TB Joshua at the Synagogue, Church of all Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos for miracle deliverance.

According to a clip which is trending on Social Media, the Man-U star, Angel Gomes, visited Prophet T.B. Joshua for spiritual interventions.

The English young attacker is seen talking about how playing career has been marred with injury spells that he said affected his playing career; hence his decision to travel down to Nigeria to see the Man of God for miracle interventions and deliverance against his persistent injury problems.

Manchester United’s Angel Gomes went to T.B Joshua’s church for healing pic.twitter.com/TBYGR4xifH — JAGS (@EtniesJags) June 15, 2020

“I’ve been having injuries around my hip and groin which have been affecting me playing. I also suffered ankle injury not long ago which kept me out for a long time.

“These injuries would come at hard times for me, times when I was having a breakthrough or times when I had to go to a tournament or playing games, these injuries would happen quite frequently”, says Gomes in the clip.

After explaining his problems in front of the congregation, Prophet TB Joshua laid his hand on the Manchester United star where he stated that he felt a little shock when the Man of God touched him.

Gomes joins a throng of high-profile personalities who have visited the Synagogue Church Of All Nation (SCOAN) for prayers.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the 19-year-old footballer’s future at Manchester United hangs in balance with his deal contract expiring at the end of the month as the Premier League which has been on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic resumes this week.

Each of the 20 clubs is yet to play nine or 10 matches when the league returns tomorrow, the 17th of June starting with the two ‘catch-up’ matches – Manchester City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United.

Liverpool leads with 25-points.

As a gesture of solidarity following the death of George Floyd, players’ names on the back of their shirts will be replaced with Black Lives Matter for the first 12 matches.

The League has also given a nod to idea of players players taking a knee before and during matches.