DPP tells Mzuzu block leaders to vote for Mutharika

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has told Mzuzu city block leaders to work with the Government and to vote for President Peter Mutharika in the 2020 Presidential Elections.

Speaking on Sunday after a meeting with the block leaders, Minister of Health who is also DPP Treasure General Jappie Mhango said party leader reminded the block leaders about the 31 years of Malawi Congress Party rule.

“We recall that during the 31 years rule by the MCP alot of Northerners were killed because most of them were very intelligent and they were a threat to the leaders of that time.

“We can’t forget what happened to our forefathers that’s why we reminded them so that when the fresh election comes they should not vote for MCP but for Professor Peter Muntharika,” said Mhango.

He added that they also talked about developments in the city.

DPP Northern Region Governor Christopher Mzomera Ngwira Ngwira urged the leaders to work with government.

“As you are the leaders of the people in the city don’t underestimate yourselves, you are leaders of all of us in the city.

“Let me ask you to work with Government and DPP is in Government today so your voice can be heard once you work with the current leadership,” said Ngwira.

He then pleaded with chiefs to make the right decision on 23rd June as Malawi is going into Fresh Presidential Elections by voting for Mutharika.

The meeting was attended by Mzuzu city lock leaders and DPP leaders including vice president for the North Goodall Gondwe, deputy director of women Mayi Chikukula, members of Blue league north and executive members of UDF.