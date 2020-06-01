Coronavirus cases in Malawi rise to 284

Five new coronavirus cases were announced in Malawi on Sunday, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 284.

Co-chairperson of the Covid-9 Taskforce John Phuka announced the new cases saying they were identified among 47 Malawians who were screened at Kamuzu International on their arrival from Europe through a chartered

Out of the 284 cases recorded in Malawi, 238 are active cases. There have been four deaths and 42 recoveries.

‘’The country has conducted 4590 Covid-19 tests and one additional lab has been set up in Karonga and this is Chilumba MEIRU Laboratory in Karonga,” said Phuka.

He added that there are now 14 laboratories in the country that can confirm Covid-19.