Woman die in road accident in Nkhatabay

A woman aged 54 died on Wednesday after she was hit by a motor vehicle at Mathamanda area in Nkhatabay.

According to Police in the district, Mwenda was trying to cross the road from left to right when she was hit by the vehicle.

The vehicle, registration number BR 9719 Toyota Fortuner, was being driven by Ackland Njima, 43, of Msumbi Village T/A Namkumba in Mangochi and he was heading from NkhataBay heading to Mzuzu with 3 passengers on board.

Following the impact, the pedestrian sustained several head injuries and was confirmed dead upon arrival at Nkhata Bay District Hospital.

The driver and three passengers escaped unhurt while the motor vehicle had its front fender partially depressed.

Meanwhile, Police in NkhataBay are advising all road users to avoid violating traffic rules and regulations aimed at reducing avoidable accidents in the district.

The woman came from Mthandizi Village, Traditional Authority Timbiri in Nkhatabay.