Devotion: He suffered for me

Isaiah 53:4-5 Surely He has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows; Yet we esteemed Him stricken, Smitten by God, and afflicted. But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities; The chastisement for our peace was upon Him, and by His stripes we are healed.

Jesus bore all our sufferings and His death paid all the price we had to pay. That is why there is no additional sacrifices for you. All that was to be paid for your wellbeing was paid.

All sicknesses, past, present and future were dealt with. His stripes brought healing to all nations.

Today we celebrate the death of Jesus. It’s time to rejoice. We don’t cry. Even Jesus says it all that we should never feel sorry for his death.

Luke 23:28 “But Jesus, turning to them, said, “Daughters of Jerusalem, do not weep for Me, but weep for yourselves and for your children”

One day I heard a group of people apologising to God for the death of Jesus. They didn’t know what they were doing. They didn’t know what that death brought to the world. The freedom we enjoy now is because He suffered for us. He paid it all so that I shouldn’t pay.

2 Corinthians 5:21 “For him who knew no sin he made to be sin on our behalf; so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.”

He was made sin so that I should no longer walk in sin. I am made the righteousness of God through that death. That means initially I was destined for Hell but now He died and plucked me out of hell, how can I not rejoice.

This season, use it to reach out to others and show them what Christ already did for the world. Reach out to the unsaved and win them for Christ.

No one can walk in freedom unless they receive Jesus.

CONFESSION

I am free because Jesus gave me the freedom. He bore all my sufferings and paid all the price. I am walking in complete dominion today and always. In Jesus Name. Amen.

