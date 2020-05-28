Supreme Court snubs MEC

The Supreme Court of Appeal has rejected Malawi Electoral Commission’s application to stay a ruling that annulled the Mangochi West Parliamentary election.

The High court last year nullified the constituency’s 2019 parliamentary election in which MEC declared Democratic Progressive Party candidate Godfrey Chiwondo as winner.

The ruling, which also ordered MEC to hold a rerun, came after independent candidate Simeon Harrison challenged the result.

MEC and Chiwondo appealed against the High Court ruling in January this year and the commission also wanted the Supreme Court of Appeal to stay the ruling.

However, Justice Frank Kapanda has today dismissed the application. He noted that preparations for the re-run election for Mangochi West Constituency have already commenced.

The ruling means MEC will continue preparations for the Mangochi West Constituency elections while the appeal case is still in court.

The commission is also expected to conduct fresh presidential elections following the nullification of the 2019 presidential polls.