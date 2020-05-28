MCP accused of xenophobia: Speaker of Parliament urges Chakwera to deal with ‘amwenye’

Remarks by Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara in Blantyre have been censured for carrying xenophobic remarks against Asians in Malawi.

At a political rally in Blantyre ahead of polls slated for June, speaker of Parliament made remarks targeting Asian business people in Malawi.

“You should indigenise businesses when when you get into power,” said Gotani Hara at the rally before making a remark that has been understood to be an attack on Asians.

“We are tired of being told the dziko ndi wanu ndalama ndi wathu,” said Gotani Hara.

The Asian community in Malawi has been accused of claiming that they own the money in Malawi even if Malawians can claim ownership of the country.

In the past when MCP ruled Malawi with an iron fist, they removed all Asians from rural trading centres and ordered them to be concentrated in cities. This development was described by some as being the reasons for the failure of many rural centres to take off and later led to uncontrolled urbanisation in Malawi.

Ironically, in the 2019 election MCP had a Malawian of Asian origin Sidik Mia as a runningmate.