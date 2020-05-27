New MEC Commissioners: Mutharika requests names of nominees

President Peter Mutharika has asked political parties to submit names of persons for possible appointment as commissioners of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Presidential Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani said Mutharika wrote the parties on Tuesday and expect responses by the end of the month.

Contracts for the current eight MEC commissioners are going to expire on June 5 this year.

The current commissioners are Linda Kunje, Mary Nkosi, Jean Mathanga, Moffat Banda, Yahaya M’madi, Elvey Mtafu, Kilion Mgawi and Clifford Baloyi.

The chairperson of the commission was Justice Dr Jane Ansah who resigned on Thursday last week.

According to Mutharika’s spokesperson Kalilani, the Malawi leader has also asked the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to nominate candidates for the position of MEC chairperson.

The chairperson of the commission is supposed to be a Supreme Court of Appeal Judge.

The process of appointing new MEC commisioners is happening as the commissions is expected to conduct court sanctioned fresh presidential elections next month.

The Supreme Court of Appeal which upheld the nullification of the 2019 presidential earlier this month said the current commission demonstrated incompetence and neglect of duty in their management or the now nullified polls.