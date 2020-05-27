Man commits suicide in Kasungu over family issues

A man identified as Charles Mwale from Kasungu hanged himself on Sunday after failing to reconcile with his wife.

Kasungu Public Relations Officer Harry Namwaza said the incident happened at Mtemweka village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaphaizi in the district.

Namwaza said Mwale and his wife were on separation since April this year.

He added that the man used to go to his wife’s house to plead with her for a possible reconciliation but things didn’t materialise for him.

“Seeing that his wish to reconcile with his wife had hit a snag, during the night of May 24, 2020, Mwale resorted to hanging himself in a tree which is 5 meters from his wife’s house,” the publicist said.

Mwale was found hanging from a tree on May 25, 2020 with a suicide note in his pocket.

According to Namwaza, Mwale’s suicide note cited family issues as reasons that forced him to commit suicide.

Postmortem results showed that Mwale died due to strangulation secondary to suffocation.

Police have since urged those facing family misunderstandings to seek guidance and counseling from other people or to go to the victim support unit for counseling and guidance not resorting to suicide.