Mob kills suspected goat rustler in Chikwawa

A 28 -year – old man has been killed iby an angry mob in Chikwawa on suspicion that he stole a goat.

The deceased has been identified as Paul Fulyton, 28 ,of Dzongwe village in the area of Traditional Authority Ngabu in the district.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Chikwawa Police Station Sergeant Dickson Matemba said Fulyton was killed on Sunday around 11PM in Nsanjama village in the district.

Matemba added that the 28-year-old man was travelling on a motorcycle and was carrying a sack containing a slaughtered goat suspected to have been stolen.

“People asked him where he was going with the goat but he failed to give a convincing explanation,” he said.

Then an angry mob pounced on him, he was badly assaulted before setting him and his motorbike ablaze.

The scene of crime was visited by both police and medical personnel from Nchalo Health Centre.

Postmortem conducted established that Fulyton died due to severe bleeding secondary to head injuries.

Meanwhile, Police have advised the general public to desist from taking the law into their own hands, but rather to report criminal cases to police.