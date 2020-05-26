HRDC calls off 28 May anti-Ansah demos

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has called off the 28 May demonstrations which were aimed at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah to resign from her position for mismanaging 2019 elections.

Chairperson of the grouping Gift Trapence said this at press briefing on Tuesday in Lilongwe.

Speaking with reporters, Trapence said they have postponed the demonstrations following Ansah’s resignation and government’s announcement that new commission will be chosen before 5 June.

“We have not completely cancelled the demonstrations, but although it is the case we are also calling for resignation of the remaining commissioners.

“Come 5th June, if the new commissioners are not appointed by government then HRDC is going to announce another demonstrations this time we are going to march to state house,” he said.

Trapence also demanded the resignation of the Attorney General Kalekeni saying the Supreme Court faulted him for his conduct in the presidential elections case.

On the issue of COVID-19, the grouping has condemned the Democratic Progressive Party (DDP) for being at forefront by organizing rallies while restricting others to hold public gatherings.

On the coming presidential elections, the rights group has asked all Malawians to go and verify their names in order to vote for the president of their choice.