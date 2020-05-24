Organisation to construct 380 houses for Cyclone Idai victims

People whose houses were affected by the Cyclone Idai which hit most parts of this country last year will get new decent houses courtesy of Habitat for Humanity in Malawi (HFHM).

According to the organisation, 380 cement stabilised block houses are expected to be constructed by March next year with funds from United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under a project called UNDP-HFHM Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Recovery.

Speaking on Friday after presenting the project’s overview to Phalombe district civil protection committee, the project’s manager Chrispin Chavula said the project will only be done in the districts of Phalombe and Zomba especially in areas which were hit hard.

“As you are aware, many people across this country were affected by the cyclone Idai and their houses were damaged, so we are here with this recovery project funded by UNDP and 380 houses will be constructed in both Phalombe and Zomba districts so that we assist those that were affected to recover,” he said.

Chavula added that beneficiaries will be identified through village civil protection committees.

He emphasized that beneficiaries will only be those who are vulnerable and less privileged and that cannot afford on their own to construct the two bedroom houses which the organisation will construct.

In his remarks, housing officer for Phalombe district council, Fackson Chidzalo, applauded Habitat for Humanity for the project saying it will uplift livelihood of victims of the Cylone Idai which affected over 22,000 households in the district.

“We have welcomed this project. As you are aware that Phalombe is one of the districts which were hit hard by cyclone Idai. We know people that will get these houses will be thankful,” said Chidzalo.

In Phalombe, two traditional authorities, Jenala and Nkhulambe, have been earmarked for the project’s first phase while in Zomba it will be in traditional authorities of Mwambo and Ngwelero respectively.

According to HFHM, the initial phase which will cost about US$1.6 Million will see 180 houses being constructed between April and October this year.

HFHM is a Christian non-profit organisation which is affiliated to Habitat International registered in over 72 countries across the world and in Malawi it was registered in the year of 1986.