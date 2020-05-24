DPP storms Karonga, promises loans

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led by its vice President (North) Goodall Gondwe on Saturday embarked on a whistle stop tour before a campaign rally at Karonga Freedom Park to canvass votes for the party’s Presidential candidate Arthur Peter Mutharika and Atupele Muluzi in the forthcoming fresh Presidential elections.

The party’s whistle stop tour took party officials to conducted at Chiweta, Uliwa, Nyungwe and Lupembe in Karonga.

Speaking at the tour, DPP’s secretary general (SG) who is also deputy minister of Local Government and Rural Development Grezeldar Jeffrey promised the mammoth gathering continued development once people vote into power Arthur Peter Mutharika during the June 23 fresh polls.

The SG reminded the prospective voters that it is the DPP government that constructed the Karonga stadium, the 45km Karonga-Songwe road and the Karonga-Chitipa road to spur socio-economic growth.

“The DPP government has the welfare of people at heart. That is why these key roads were constructed to ease movement of people, farm produce and goods from our trade partners, Tanzania and Zambia.

“As government, we also realise that Karonga has business minded people but do not have enough capital with which to start businesses. I, therefore, direct the district governor to distribute loan forms and make sure that within seven days, people have accessed to loans from the Malawi Enterprise and Development Fund (MEDEF),” Jeffrey said.

The deputy minister also promised to construct stands inside Karonga stadium to enable football spectators watch football matches comfortably.

She then urged people to vote in large numbers for the DPP/UDF alliance on June 23, saying it is the only political combination with experienced politicians who will in turn bring development to people.

Taking his turn, Member of Parliament for Karonga Nyungwe Constituency who is also deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Kenneth Ndovie urged people in the district to refrain from political violence and destructive demonstrations, saying such acts are retrogressive.

At the meeting, the party’s regional governor for the North Christopher Mzomera Ngwira announced the defection of UTM party’s vice chairlady Doreen Mwamlima, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) district campaign director Beatrice Munthali and four other members.

The meeting was graced by the party’s vice secretary general Grace Obama Chiumia, national director for logistics Symon Vuwa Kaunda, deputy regional governor Smart Mwakayira, business mogul Leston Mulli and Members of Parliament for Karonga North-West and North Constituencies James Kamwambi and Mungasulwa Mwambande respectively.