10 new Coronavirus cases confirmed in Malawi

The Ministry of Health has announced that 10 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango said on Friday that seven of the cases are from Blantyre and the other three are from Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Phalombe.

The Lilongwe patient recently travelled to Zambia and resides at Senti township in the city. His sample was tested at Lilongwe National Reference Laboratory.

The patient from Mzuzu is 38-year-old Tanzanian fuel tanker driver who came to Malawi to deliver fuel on 20 May.

In Phalombe the case a 38-year-old businessman from Traditional Authority Nkhulambe who recently travelled to Mozambique using uncharted routes. The patient stayed in Mozambique for two weeks before returning to Malawi.

“He presented himself to Phalombe Health Centre on 18th May, 2020 with three-day history of sore throat and dry cough but had no fever. A sample was taken and the results came out positive,” said Mhango.

The seven cases recorded in Blantyre involve six local transmissions. Two patients live at Mbayani while the other four are from Green Malata, Mpingwe, Chilobwe and Machinjiri. The seventh patient is a woman from Bangwe who recently returned to Malawi from South Africa.

The new cases have taken the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 82. There have been 27 recoveries and three deaths.