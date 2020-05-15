 Choosing Casino Games for Beginners Online

Online casinos are slowly but surely winning over avid gamers. The advantages they hold over the brick and mortar betting houses are simply irresistible. First, you don’t even have to leave your chair to engage in your favorite pastime activity since everything you need is just a click away. Secondly, you’ll be spoiled for choice when it comes to game variety online, something you simply won’t find in a traditional casino. Lastly, the security, payment methods and available bonuses keep attracting new players on a daily basis. However, all casino enthusiasts have to start somewhere and hone their skills to become experts. That being said, here are some of the best games for all you beginners to dip your toes into and explore on your way to becoming a professional punter.

Slots

Based on sheer luck, slot games are an all-time favorite in South Africa. Since they require no particular expertise and experience, they’re a perfect match for beginners. They follow the same principle as traditional slot games, but online variations offer more variety when it comes to game choice. Take your pick among classic, 5 reel, progressive, mobile or even multi-play line slots. If you’re a complete beginner though, it might be wise to find some free ones just until you familiarize yourself with the game.

Baccarat

While it might not be well known among the newbies, baccarat is one of the most fun online casino games out there. It also has a very low house edge, which means that you stand a higher chance of winning in comparison to some other more popular casino games. Different names and variants are found across the globe like mini-baccarat, Chemin de Fer or Baccarat Banque. The good news is that this is one more game you can play for free, and there is even the option to get a full casino experience by playing with live dealers! (A bonus for James Bond fans out there, this is also the game that is played in the original novel, Casino Royale.)

Roulette

This fast-paced game is something many beginners tend to find very appealing. Thanks to its exposure in popular culture, the game of roulette developed a reputation for representing the glitz and glamour of gambling. The game itself is fairly simple and all you need to do is place wagers on certain numbers, waiting for the wheel to turn in your favor. In short, you have the option of betting on black and red as well as on odd and even numbers. No matter which type of roulette game you choose (roulette royal, no-zero, mini or multi-wheel roulette) place your bet and hope for a lot of beginner’s luck.

Let It Ride

All you poker lovers out there will be happy to hear that Let it Ride is a popular variation of the famous game. You can even have live dealers, just like you might in a real casino. This game requires a bit of strategy and practice, fortunately, however, with the online version you’ll be able to see the odds of the game, which gives you a chance to figure out your next bet and make it a good one. Once you get the hang of the rules, it’s pretty easy to pick up and start doing some winning. What’s more, you don’t even have to practice your poker face.

Blackjack

Blackjack has been around for hundreds of years and is still among the favorite games. The online version, however, offers far better odds than those in physical casinos. Familiarizing yourself with the game will allow you to recognize what it takes to win against the dealer. It is important, especially for beginners, to get to know the different types of blackjack games out there. The traditional form is very often accompanied by Progressive Blackjack and European Blackjack, so it wouldn’t hurt to do some reading on the subject to see what is the best fit for you. While you’re at it, take a glance at some strategies that might help you learn the ropes faster. Also, you might want to browse through some advice offered by real players on forums or blogs that might help you ease your way towards a win.

There is so much the online casino industry can offer to all types of players, both beginners and experts. If you feel that Lady Luck might give you a wink, you have a plethora of opportunities to hone your skills without needing to spend a fortune practicing. Pick a reputable site, make sure you have a good internet connection, choose the game that makes you happy and start playing to win!