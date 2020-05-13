How to publish academic paper in different languages

If you have an academic publication that is well-written and has good reception in your home country, consider translating it to the different languages. This way, you would be able to join international conferences, publish abroad, and gain valuable experience of working with the most interesting people in a knowledge-sharing atmosphere. However, the task is not easy. English is said to be the richest language existing, with its 240,000 words, which is more than most of the other languages. The other languages can be challenging, too. For example, German nouns and articles can be a hard deal. Still, a perfect translation is attainable with the help of profound knowledge and attention to detail. Let’s look at how you can publish your academic paper in foreign languages.

Translate it Yourself

If you are bilingual or know the target language on the level of a native speaker, you may try translating the academic paper on your own. Estimate your skills right. You should have perfect writing abilities. Reading, speaking, and listening are necessary parts of your language knowledge, but now, you need a strong writing proficiency. Be sure to follow this advice to ensure the high quality of your academic translation.

Know the requirements. Academic papers have different requirements for different languages in terms of stylistics, structure, and language use. It is useful to look for the parallel texts and research their structure, overall patterns, lexis, and other criteria to polish your writing style. Remember that different types of writing, for example, abstracts and research proposals, maybe various for different languages.

Read more. Read as many journal entries as possible to make the writing style carb into your brain. The journals allow you to see other people’s actually written academic papers

Translate your paper. First of all, make a rough translation of your work. Try to think in a foreign language when you translate. Although you should strive to resemble the native speaker’s’ tone and style of writing, don’t be too hard on yourself. You will have lots of time to improve your writing priorly to work submission.

Edit and proofread. Look at your text once more. Check its lexis, grammar, overall tone, structure, and linking devices. Use the spell checkers like Grammarly to make sure that your writing is perfect. After this, reread your paper the next day. Without necessary proofreading, your text risks having numerous grammatical errors, bad style, and lousy translation. Surely, you don’t want to risk your academic reputation by publishing such a work.

Find a native speaker. Ideally, your native speaker should be your supervising professor who helps you to apply to a university or a conference. Find a person with an academic background

Ask the Professionals

If you do not have the necessary language background, use the help of professional translators. Try and find the IsAccurate which deals with academic papers. Ask for a specialist with a University degree and academic writing experience. Be attentive and always ask for the translator’s portfolio first.

Luckily, many services help you to translate your paper. They may assist with the text style, format, and purpose, and make necessary ideological and cultural adjustments. Machine-assisted translation systems mainly fail with academic papers. Thus, be sure to use the help of a person who is acknowledged with the field. They will help you to prepare a publication-ready text that you would submit without effort.

Many academic journals publish articles in different languages around the world. As English is the universal language of scientific research, you may consider translating your academic paper to reach a broader audience. If you are thinking about editing your texts, hesitate no more. Still, you can do it yourself using the advice in this article. Read a lot of academic publications and try translating your own paper. After this, find the right person to edit and proofread your work. However, if you have an entry-level knowledge in the given language, address professionals who would help you. A native speaker is helpful in any case, as their participation will ensure the excellence of your work.

BIO

Henry Mcdowell is a translation enthusiast who is keen on research. His favorite activities are blogging and helping people by sharing valuable experience. In his free time, Henry prefers to read books and watch films in different languages.