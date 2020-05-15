Malawian arrested in South Africa for producing fake passports

A 48-year-old Malawian national has been arrested in South Africa for producing fake documents including passports, certificates, driver’s licences and police badges.

The man has not been identified by Police but he was arrested together with his 42-year-old assistant.

According to New24, the documents found inside the shop included: fake birth and death certificates, matric certificates, tertiary qualifications, identity documents, foreign and local passports, UIF (unemployment insurance fund) documents, SARS documents, social grant application forms, municipal bills, vehicle registrations, driver’s licence cards, border stamps, asylum documents, police badges, and various government stamps and security cards, among others.

Gauteng community safety executive member Faith Mazibuko told News24 the Malawian was running his operations in an internet cafe in Meyerton.

“Upon our arrival inside the shop, we were shocked when we found all the fake documents and essential appointment cards for police and soldiers. They even do a fake employment history to assist people to defraud the UIF.

“They also clear people who are in debt, from ITC. Police have seized everything inside the shop, including the computers and machines they were using,” said Mazibuko.

Authorities in South Africa believe the Malawian also used his shop to renew passports for foreigners.

Mazibuko said the man would be thoroughly investigated to determine whether he could be linked to other crimes in the country.