Covid-19 cases in Malawi hit 63

The Ministry of Health says five new cases have been registered in the country, taking the number of confirmed cases to 63.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has confirmed this in a statement today.

He said three of the cases have been confirmed by Mzuzu central hospital laboratory and the patients are from Nkhata Bay.

“Both have travel history to Tanzania. Two arrived in the country on 8th May, 2020 from and one on 11th May, 2020. All are clinically stable,” said Mhango.

The fourth case has been confirmed at National Reference Lab at PHIM in Lilongwe

The patient is a 53 year old female contact of the case that was confirmed on Tuesday from Chilinde.

The fifth case has been confirmed by College of Medicine Laboratory in Blantyre.

“The person is a 29-year-old lady from Thyolo. She is a contact of a confirmed case in Thyolo,” said Mhango.

On Tuesday a total of 43 samples were collected by Lilongwe District Health Office and most of them were household and workplace contacts of the Chilinde case

Out of the 43 samples, only one tested positive.