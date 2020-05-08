MultiChoice Malawi partners PEP Malawi

MultiChoice Malawi and PEP Malawi have officially announced a partnership to enable DStv and GOtv customers to make real-time payments for their monthly subscriptions and top up their DStv Box Office accounts at PEP Stores nationwide.

Confirming the development was MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director Gus Banda who said the partnership was introduced to provide increased access to DStv and GOtv customers via innovative and convenient payment solutions that fit their lifestyles and locations.

The managing director further added that at Multichoice Malawi, every decision is made with its customers at heart, and the business is embracing this new solution for customer convenience:

“We understand the demand for real-time customer service and providing payment platforms that suit different lifestyles. The partnership with PEP Malawi is another way of delivering value to our customers by making great entertainment more accessible in Malawi,” said Banda.

Commenting on the matter, PEP General Manager Obino Mwamba echoed the sentiments by saying their facility is so excited about the partnership as they very hard want to be friendliest discount retail experts in the country.

“With over 16 stores nationwide, PEP Malawi strives to be the friendliest, most accessible discount retail destination in Malawi. All of us at PEP Malawi are very enthusiastic about the new partnership and all the possibilities it entails for DStv and GOtv customers. We look forward to many happy years with MultiChoice.” Said Mwamba.

The development is coming at a time when restrictions on group activities and access to public places are being observed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.