HRDC continues calls for Botomani and Mhango to resign

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) is still demanding Minister of Information Mark Botomani and Minister of Health Jappie Mhango to resign as ministers, saying they have failed to convince Malawians on how Covid-19 funds are being managed.

The HRDC made the call on Wednesday, a day after meeting the two ministers to discuss the management of the Covid-19 funds.

In its statement signed by chairperson Gift Trapence and other members, HRDC said the meeting was fruitless as the two ministers told half-truths and dry jokes hence confirming the grouping’s suspicions that the ministers aimed at covering up reality.

“The ministers failed to explain and convince HRDC and, through it, Malawians on how COVID-19 funds are being managed.

“Outcomes of the interaction, therefore, only served to reinforce our resolve that the two ministers cannot be entrusted with ministerial positions hence our call for their stepping down to pave way for investigations and audit of the COVID-19 funds,” the grouping said.

According to the HRDC, it will take legal action against the ministers if they continue holding on to their positions.

On Tuesday, Botomani and Mhango refused to resign saying they have never received any allowances for carrying out COVID-19 duties or abused funds.