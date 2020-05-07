College of Medicine lecturer, Finance Minister lead 21-member Covid-19 taskforce

President Peter Mutharika has appointed a Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 led by Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha and Dr John Phuka from the College of Medicine.

According to a statement from the Chief Secretary to the Government, the appointments are with immediate effect.

The new taskforce will report directly to Mutharika. It replaces the Special Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 which was chaired by Minister of Health Jappie Mhango.

Mutharika has restructured the cabinet committee following concerns that it did not include various stakeholders who could provide input in the fight against the coronavirus.

Below are members of the Taskforce:

Dr. John Phuka from the College of Medicine – Co-Chairperson. Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development –Co-Chairperson. Minister of Health – Member. Minister of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events – Member. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs –Member. Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology – Member. Minister of Local Government and Rural Development – Member. Minister of Gender, Child Development and Community Development – Member. Minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation – Member. Minister of Population Planning and Social Welfare – Member. Monsignor Dr. Patrick Thawale, Chairperson, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) – Member. Mr. Prince Kapondamgaga, President, Malawi Confederation Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) – Member. Honorable Lobin Lowe, M.P., Leader of Opposition – Member. Senior Chief Lukwa, Chiefs Council – Member. Ms. Innocencia Chirombo, Executive Director, Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) – Member. Mr. George Jobe, Executive Director, Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) – Member. Mr. Luther Mambala President, Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU) – Member. Rev. Patrick Semphere Chairperson, Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) – Member. Mr. Voice Mhone, Executive Director, Council for Non-Governmental Organizations in Malawi (CONGOMA) – Member. Mr. Makbul Latif, Asian Business Community Covid-19 Taskforce – Member. Dr. Robert Egolet, Country Director, Peking University Global Health Research, Development and Training Bureau – Member.