Appeal judgement is ready – Judiciary

Fate for the fresh presidential elections which have been scheduled for July 2 this year will be known this coming Friday, the Supreme Court of Malawi has confirmed.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its ruling on the appeal case in which President Peter Mutharika and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) are disputing the February 3 ruling made by the Constitutional Court which nullified 21 May 2019 presidential elections.

The panel of five Judges ordered for the fresh presidential polls after it found that last year’s May 21 polls had several irregularities as per petitions and evidence which were submitted by the Vice President Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party President Lazarus Chakwera who were the first and second petitioners in the case.

However, the ruling did not go well with the respondents, President Peter Mutharika and the Malawi Electoral Commission, who challenged and appealed the matter to the country’s highest court.

And in a notice which Malawi24 has seen, the Supreme Court will make its determination on the appeal case on Friday 8th May 2020 at 9 AM in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the court has put some measures to prevent from contracting the disease.

The measures include limiting number of the people who will enter into the court room.

“The Supreme Court will only accommodate two lawyers from each party of the case… each of the following media houses; MBC, Zodiak, MIJ and Times will be allowed one person into the court room,” reads part of the notice which has been signed by Agnes Patemba, Registrar of the High Court.

Meanwhile, preparations for the fresh presidential polls are in progress as the Presidential Candidates on Wednesday started presenting their nomination to the electoral body at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre and the exercise is expected to be concluded on Thursday.

In addition, registration of the voters is also currently underway and is in second phase.