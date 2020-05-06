Vice Presidents in Malawi have been mistreated, says Chakwera as he picks Chilima

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera says Vice Presidents in Malawi have been mistreated, underutilized and slandered but UTM leader Saulos Chilima’s courage has confronted such ills.

Chakwera was speaking in Blantyre where he presented his nomination papers for the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections.

The MCP leader whose party is in an alliance with UTM has picked Chilima, the current Malawi Vice President, as his running mate.

Chakwera noted that vice presidents in Malawi have faced slander, mistreatment and underutilization.

“God has given us Dr Chilima whose courage has confronted this disease and answered the call to cure it on behalf of Malawians, and that is destiny,” said Chakwera.

He also said that the 2020 fresh elections will restore voters’ power to bring change and enjoy the fruits of their votes.

He added that the alliance involving nine parties, including the UTM and MCP, has ended the enmity and disputes which political leaders and their followers had.

“God has given this alliance of nine parties to tear down the wall that divide us and build the bridges that will unite us,” said Chakwera.

The MCP leader added that the dream of a new Malawi is what has united the parties and it has also brought him and Chilima together as partners in the service of Malawi.

He then urged Malawians to cast and protect every vote on July 2 so that on July 6, the Chakwera-Chilima presidency should be inaugurated.

“Let’s do it, it’s possible,” said Chakwera.

On her part, MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said the commission will work professionally, independently and impartially in the management of the July 2 elections.

“The commission is committed to deliver a free, fair and credible election to the satisfaction of all contestants,” said Ansah.

The commission will also receive other nominations today and on Thursday. A total of nine candidates will present nominations during the two days.