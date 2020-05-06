FAM condemns looting of Luwinga Technical Centre

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has condemned the looting of Luwinga Technical Centre by some residents following the FA’s decision to offer the facility to Malawi Government as a quarantine centre for Covid-19 suspected cases.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the country’s soccer governing body offered the facility to government to assist in the fight against the virus which has claimed thousands of lives across the globe.

However, some residents surrounding the facility took to the streets to protest against the decision, saying it posed a great health threat to the residents as it had no complete fence around it.

The protesters damaged windows, doors and the beds that were brought in by Health Ministry were burnt down.

However, despite looting, the FA President Walter Nyamilandu said their offer still stand to assist the Malawi government during the pandemic.

“We strongly condemn acts of violence that took place at Luwinga Technical Centre in Mzuzu by some residents after we offered it to Malawi government as a quarantine centre during the Covid-19. We believe we can find a solution without damaging other people’s properties. However, despite the setback, we are still committed to offer our facility to government to fight the pandemic. We believe government will engage the community surrounding the facility so that we should prevent this kind of response,” Nyamilandu told the media on Monday.

Malawi has registered 41 cases of the coronavirus which has already claimed three lives ever since the first case was reported last month.

Globally, more than 3 million have tested positive with more than 200 000 deaths.