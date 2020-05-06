Coronavirus: Malawi records two new cases

A man based in Thyolo and another one based in Lilongwe have tested positive for Covid-19.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has announced the cases saying one has been confirmed at College of Medicine in Blantyre and the other at National Heath Reference Laboratory in Lilongwe.

The Lilongwe case involves a 41-year-old truck driver who stays at Area 23.

He returned from Beira, Mozambique on Saturday, 2 May 2020 and on Monday, 4 May, he went to Likuni Hospital with mild symptoms.

“A sample was collected and tested for Coronavirus. The results came out positive.

“The man is under institutional quarantine. His wife tested negative and is on home quarantine,” said Mhango.

The Thyolo case is a 38-year-old male based at Bvumbwe.

The patient, who is asymptomatic, recently returned from Tanzania and is now under isolation at home.

Meanwhile, healthcare workers are tracing all the contacts of the two cases so that they can also be followed up and tested for the coronavirus.

The new cases have taken the number of recorded case in Malawi to 43. There have been three deaths and nine recoveries.