Covid-19 cases in Malawi rise to 41

Two Tanzanian nationals have tested positive for coronavirus in Malawi, and now the number of recorded cases in Malawi has risen to 41.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango disclosed this in Blantyre this morning when Vale Logistics donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Medical Equipment to Malawi government worth at MK400 million.

He said the patients who were tested in Blantyre are a driver aged 26 and his assistant aged 17.

The two travelled into the country recently to deliver essential goods.

Malawi has so far conducted over 900 test and 41 have come out positive. Out of the positive cases recorded in the country, nine have recovered, 3 have died, and 29 are still active.