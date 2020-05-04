Chakwera to present nomination papers on Wednesday

… MEC identifies Chakwera as MCP candidate

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera will present his nomination papers for the 2020 Presidential Elections on Wednesday.

Chakwera whose party is in an alliance with the UTM will be the first candidate to present the nomination papers, according to a statement released today by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

The commission has also identified Chakwera as a Malawi Congress Party candidate, although he is expected to represent an alliance of several parties including UTM led by Vice President Saulos Chilima and the People’s Party led by former President Joyce Banda.

The parties under the alliance are yet to announce a name for the alliance. With Chakwera confirmed as candidate, Chilima is now expected to be his runnigmate.

Other candidates to present nomination forms on Wednesday are Shaibu Mustafa of New Vision for Democracy, Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development as well as independent candidates Ras Chikomeni Chirwa and Hadwick Kaliya.

On Thursday, independent candidates Khwechani Nkhoma, Phunziro Mvula and Smart Swira will present their papers in that order. They will be followed by President Peter Mutharika representing the Democratic Progressive Party.

MEC Chief Elections Officer Sam Alfandika, who has signed the statement, said the commission has put in place measures to protect candidates and their supporters.

The commission will hold elections on July 2, over 140 days after the Constitutional Court nullified the 2019 election due to widespread irregularities.

The commission and Mutharika, who was declared winner of the 2019 polls, are appealing against the ruling.