80 bales of tobacco destroyed by fire in Kasungu

Fire that was started by a 6-year-old boy has destroyed 80 bales of graded tobacco which were in a shed in Kasungu.

The incident occurred on Friday at around 14:00 hours at Ngolokoto village in the area of Traditional Authority Wimbe in the district.

Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Harry Namwaza said the tobacco belongs to Nsanide Tewete aged 40 of the same village.

According to Namwaza, the owner of the tobacco and the father of the child went to a shed situated at another farm.

“After some time, one female tenant saw a shed full of graded tobacco burning and she saw the boy running away from the shed,” he said.

Getting suspicious of the boy, a group got hold of him and after searching him they found a box of matches in his pocket.

Meanwhile, police enquiries are underway into the matter.