Mzuzu tobacco floors open

Mzuzu tobacco market opened on Monday but there were concerns over rejection of some bales.

Sales started on a low note with the highest quality leaf being bought at US$1.30. Some bales were also rejected.

Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Francis Kasaila opened the market and noted that measures have been put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s our sincere hope that measures that Government has put in place at the floors will be followed during this Covid-19 period. It’s our wish to speed up the market in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Kasaila.

In his remarks, growers’ representative Abel Kaloma Banda said it was not surprising that tobacco was being rejected.

“We always advise our farmers that they should try their best to use good ways of keeping leaf, most farmers send moist and local varieties against the buyers’ wishes,” said Banda.

The Mzuzu Floors is the fourth to be opened after Lilongwe, Chinkhoma, and Limbe Auction floors.