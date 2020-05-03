“We also pay taxes”: Smacks Kayira urges Govt to support music industry

Afropop singer Smacks Kayira has cried out loud to the Malawi government to seriously support the country’s music industry, saying musicians also pay taxes.

Kayira who was speaking with this publication, said Malawi music is at an average stage hence need for support from government.

The Blantyre based artist who was born Samuel Kayira, said it is worrisome that despite contributing to the country’s economy through taxes, the government isn’t that serious on promoting the music industry.

The urban music artist urged the government to create a conducive environment for music to flourish and have.

“My plea to the government is that we need its support. As artists we also pay taxes through our public performances, royalties hence we do contribute to the economy of our nation.

“There are many ways through which the government can come in. Don’t get it twisted, I don’t mean the government should allocate a special package to music but it has to create a conducive environment for music to grow,” said Kayira.

The “Undipweteka” star further urged the general public to as well support Malawi’s music by fighting piracy which he said has contributed to the downfall of music industry.

Malawi is one of the countries in Africa where musicians are less exposed on the international scene.

There are few musicians who represent the country at an international stage, as such more artists produce their music for the local audience since their finances do not allow.