HRDC leader involved in car crash

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) was involved in a car crash on Saturday along the Zalewa road.

Trapence was with his 11-year-old son and his wife when the accident occurred.

He told the local media that his wife who was driving the vehicle was avoiding a cyclist. The vehicle left its lane and overturned three times.

After the crash, Trapence’s wife complained of neck pains while his son was experiencing back pains.

The HRDC chairperson felt pain on the shoulder and the three were taken to a hospital in Blantyre.

Trapence recently replaced Timothy Mtambo as chairperson of the HRDC, a grouping that has been conducting demonstrations over the 2019 presidential elections.