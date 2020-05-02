Mzuzu registers another Covid-19 case

A new Coronavirus case has been registered in Mzuzu today, the second case to be recorded in the city.

According to Minister of Health Jappie Mhango, the patient is a 34-year-old woman from Chiputula in Mzuzu.

Speaking at Mzuzu Central Hospital, Mhango said the person had been in contact with a case which was recorded at Kaliyeka in Lilongwe.

“She has no external travel history. It’s a local transmission. The lady was on self-quarantine and was being followed by healthcare workers,” said Mhango.

Meanwhile, healthcare workers are tracing contacts of the victim to test them for coronavirus.

Mhango has since asked Malawian to still keep on observing social distance, washing hands and not touching face.

That brings to the total number to three in the north.

Malawi now has recorded 38 cases from which 9 have recovered, three have died and the rest are still active.