I am not a gospel musician – Namadingo

Trending singer Patience Namadingo has said he is not a gospel artist and that people looking for a perfect gospel musician, who mentions Jesus and God in every song, should look elsewhere.

The FDH Bank brand ambassador said on Thursday he has other things “to sing about” than “only singing about Jesus in his songs”.

He emphasized that there are several musicians who can quench their thirst for gospel music.

In a social media post, he described music as a job devoid of affiliations to any organization.

“For the very last time the answer is no, I am not a gospel musician. I am just a musician, it is my job, I’m sure you also have jobs and there are not gospel jobs. I choose what to sing,” reads parts of his response

The Blantyre based singer is on record to have got into the spotlight via a gospel song entitled Mtendere in 2011, a development that made the audience mistake him for a gospel artist. He went on to release more gospel songs for the past decade only to switch the gear in 2019.

Patience was also faulted for collaborating with secular musicians in his reggae mashups. He has worked with Lucius Banda, Billy Kaunda and the Black Missionaries among others in his reggae mashups which is contrary to what others thought is his gospel call.