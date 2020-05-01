Two more people recover from Covid-19 in Malawi

The Ministry of Health says two people have recovered from Covid-19 in the country over the last 24 hours.

This takes the number of recoveries in the country to 9. The number of active cases has since decreased to 25.

In the past 24 hours, no Coronavirus case has been recorded. The most recent confirmed case was announced on Thursday morning and involves a 40-year-old Mzuzu based man who returned from Mbeya, Tanzania on 27 April, 2020.

Overall, Malawi has recorded 37 cases and there have been three deaths. There have been 23 cases and 2 deaths in Lilongwe, 9 cases and one death in Blantyre, as well as one case each in Mzuzu, Zomba, Karonga, Nkhotakota and Chikwawa

Across the world, over 3.2 million cases have been recorded. More than 1 million patients have recovered and there have been at least 234, 000 deaths.