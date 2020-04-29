“I feel alive again”: Mutharika jokes that he has resurrected

President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday commented on rumours that he had died saying he was happy to meet religious people following his resurrection.

Over the past few days, there were rumours that Mutharika had died but the State House refuted the reports on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, Mutharika addressed Malawians and today he held a meeting with the Public Affairs Committee, a quasi-religious group.

“After my resurrection, I am glad that the first group of people I am meeting are religious people. I feel alive again”, said Mutharika at the beginning of the meeting.

He also said that it was in his interest to engage organizations such as PAC on matters of national importance.

“Public Affairs Committee holds an important place in the history of our country. It has been instrumental in the foundation of democracy in Malawi,” he said.

He, however, accused the committee of not condemning the violent demonstrations that were being conducted following the now nullified 2019 presidential elections.

On his part, PAC chairperson Monsignor Dr Patrick Thawale said the organization was pleased that the President has always been warm to cordial and constructive conversation.

“This meeting today demonstrates the importance you attach to constructive dialogue. We thank you for your openness to foster such conversations between us,” said Thawale.

Mutharika and the PAC leaders then went into a closed door meeting where the agenda included the political situation after the court ruling and Malawi’s response to coronavirus.

Among members of PAC at the meeting included PAC Executive Director Robert Phiri, Publicity Secretary Gilford Matonga, vice chairperson Osman Karim and board member Agness Kamoto.