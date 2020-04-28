Mzimba chief under fire for pushing for nullification of parliamentary polls

Inkosana Mtenje Jere of Mzimba has been summoned by the M’mbelwa Chiefs Council for supporting calls for the courts to nullify the 2019 parliamentary and local government elections.

On Sunday, Mtenje and other chiefs from across the country held a press briefing backing the efforts by a group of concerned citizens who want the 2019 tripartite polls cancelled.

In a letter on Monday signed by Inkosi Mpherembe who is the royal secretary for M’mbelwa District Council, the council said Mtenje Jere was not assigned to attend the event by the Inkosi Mbelwa.

“We refer to a news article on Sunday 26 April 2020 during which it was reported that traditional leader led by Inkosana Mtenje Jere of Mzimba made their stand on the constitutional court ruling on the presidential election case.

“As the chiefs council we are apolitical(non-partisan). Further, it is not in our norms to comment on issues that are in court.

“As M’mbelwa Chief Council, we wish to indicate that we shall be summoning the village Headman who featured at the said meeting for him to explain how he found himself taking part in the said event, our intention will be to have him heard and notify us, who gave him the mandate that led him to taking part in the event,” reads part of the letter.

On Sunday, Inkosana Mtenje Jere, who is a village headman, together with chiefs from Kasungu, Mangochi, Mzimba and Lilongwe held a press briefing in Lilongwe where they faulted the five Connstitutional Court judges for not nullifying the whole 2019 tripartite elections.

Inkosana Mtenje Jere who claimed to have been sent by his seniors said the country must hold fresh tripartite elections and not only fresh presidential elections.

However, it has been revealed that Mtenje Jere together with his indunas went to Lilongwe without the blessings of his seniors hence attracting the wrath of the M’mbelwa council.