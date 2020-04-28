43 year old man arrested for raping boy, 6

Police in Chiradzulu have arrested a 43-year-old man for sodomizing a 6-year-old boy.

The suspect has been identified as Jimmy Chimkoko of Halala Village in the area of Sub-Traditional Authority Mpunga in .

Public public relations officer for Chiradzulu police station, Yohane Tasowana, told Malawi24 that the mother of the victim reported the issue to Police after the boy reported the matter to her.

“The suspect is alleged to have dragged the boy to his house where he sodomized the victim on Sunday April 26 2020. After the act, it is alleged that the suspect gave the boy K100 bank note as a token of appreciation for the act.

“However, the boy later reported the matter to his mother who in turn reported to police leading to the arrest of the suspect.

“Medical examination conducted proved that penetration to the anus of the boy indeed took place as the boy sustained cuts to his anus,” said Tasowana.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer the charge of sodomy.