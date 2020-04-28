TB Joshua decides to confront Coronavirus

Nigerian Pastor, Prophet T.B. Joshua has decided to face the ravaging Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with a four day session at an undisclosed “prayer mountain” to “present the nations” to God in prayer.

The cleric was notably absent from the usual Sunday broadcast from Emmanuel TV’s studios on Sunday 26th April 2020 but clips of him ‘crying unto God’ amidst a large expanse of rocks and trees were shown.

“In the name of Jesus, we present the nations, the world at large to You, Lord. Forgive them their iniquities. Forgive them their wrongs. Forgive them their sins,” Joshua prays with his face pressed against the rocks in supplication.

“Jesus, by the authority of the Scripture, help the world at large! Cure them of fear, Lord Jesus,” he continued.

The cleric then made a bold statement of prayer concerning the end of coronavirus, the deadly pandemic that has practically brought the world to a standstill.

“COVID-19, this is your end! Lord Jesus, You have done it before; do it again,” he declared, further praying for “sin’s power” and “every influence of COVID-19 all over the world” to “be broken”.

Joshua went further to pray for world leaders. “Give our leaders wisdom and understanding to guide their nations,” he appealed, insisting they needed Divine help in this “critical time”.

The prominent cleric then turned his attention towards fellow “ministers of the Gospel”, decrying the division that has infiltrated the “house of God” and asking God to bring “fresh anointing” for unity.

“Without anointing, no one can do Your work. Without anointing, our challenges will overwhelm us,” he bluntly stated, asking God to “refill” and “remould” ministers of God.

Joshua, who is well-known for the ‘miracles’ he regularly broadcasts on Emmanuel TV, also prayed for healing for those “on the sickbed”.

“Whatever sickness in your body, fluids, organs, whatever name they call it – COVID-19, whatever affliction – receive your healing, in the name of Jesus,” he declared.

Joshua then prayed for healthcare workers who have been in the heart of the battle against coronavirus, asking God to “use them to restore the health of sick ones”.

“Let them sense the presence of God… Lord Jesus, guide the surgeons’ hands,” he prayed.

The cleric, who was barefoot throughout the clip and simply clad in a long garment, showed where he slept outdoors for the duration of his stay at the ‘prayer mountain’.