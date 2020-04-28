MEC hopes voter registration will end without disturbances

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has expressed hopes that the ongoing second phase of voter registration in readiness for the 2020 Fresh Presidential Election will be carried out without interruptions.

Commissioner Dr. Moffat Banda made the remarks on Sunday during one of the public outreach meetings with chiefs in Traditional Authority (TA) Kaledzera in Phalombe district.

Banda said that the messages which have been given to the chiefs will help them to sensitize their subjects on the second phase of voter registration which will take place from the 27th April to 10th May.

“We feel that everybody should abide by the rules of the game which is going to the centers to register in readiness of voting come 2nd July, 2020.”

He added that MEC is under court order and chiefs should make sure everybody is aware of what is happening.

“It is our duty to make sure that people in the villages should be reached with the right information on the Fresh Presidential Election. We are under court order and we are going to do exactly what the court is telling us unless otherwise we have to obey,” he said.

Banda also urged chiefs should give them all the necessary support by sensitizing people on the goodness of taking part in the registration exercise.

The second phase voter registration commenced on Monday, 27 April 2020 and shall run for two weeks up to 10th May, 2020. Councils to be covered includes Rumphi, Likoma, Dowa, Lilongwe District, Lilongwe City, Luchenza Municipality, Phalombe, Mulanje and Thyolo.