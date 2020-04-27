Stars combine powers in Ritaa’s Kuwawa

A product that passes through the hands of experts always stands tall, that is the case with Ritaa’s Kuwawa which is yet to be released.

According to the Femcee, the song will drop in the public domain on Tuesday. This follows rigorous work of perfecting the art in an effort to make it worth the listener’s ear.

Music experts teamed up in crafting Kuwawa ranging from writing to production. Ritaa, Piksy, the up-and-coming Eli Njuchi, and producer Sispence are behind Kuwawa’s existence. Eli was only involved in writing part of the song while Sispence in the production part.

According to Ritaa she decided to work with a number of artists as a way of giving variety to the song. She added that it is also another way of coming up with a good work.

The video was directed by Viny Visuals in Crystal clear high definition format. Based on its analysis by some experts in music, both the audio and video for Kuwawa are a true embodiment of good quality.

Music producer Mzondi Shaba commented: “This is the kind of art we desire to be exposed to. Other musicians should adopt this attitude.”

In the past week, there were demands from Ritaa’s fans to release the song earlier than planned.

However, that was impossible considering that producers were making final touches on the song so that the audience will have fine-tuned music, hence it’s coming out on Tuesday the 28th of April in audio form first.