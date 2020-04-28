Man arrested over fake currency in Chitipa

Police in Chitipa have arrested a man aged 23 for being found with fake K2000 notes which he wanted to use to buy maize.

According to Chitipa Police station spokesperson Gladwell Simwaka, the suspect is Given Mwambene.

Simwaka said that on 25 April, 2020, the suspect went to Tondola trading centre to buy maize using the fake currency.

While there, some traders observed that the money he used to pay for the items was fake.

Later, Police were tipped off and after following up, they arrested the suspect and seized K2,000 notes totaling to K114,000

The serial numbers on the notes were AD0348554 (34 notes), AD0348558 (12 notes), AD0348533 (6 notes) and AD0348543 (5 notes).

Simwaka further said that investigations are in progress to establish the source of the fake currency.

Mwambene will appear in court soon to answer a charge of being found in possession of fake currency.

Meanwhile, police in the district have urged community members to continue being vigilant to contain the circulation of the fake currency.

The suspect comes from Kayiwale village, Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.

Recently, two people were also arrested over fake currency in Chitipa