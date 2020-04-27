Two new coronavirus cases recorded in Malawi

The number of coronavirus cases in Malawi has risen to 36 as two new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has said at a press briefing today that one case is a 47-year-old man from Chileka, Blantyre who arrived in Malawi from Tanzania and was on self-quarantine. He said the patient has no symptoms at present.

“Another one is a 45-year-old man from Area 2, Livimbo, Lilongwe. He has no history of travel, he developed flue like symptoms and family member called our rapid response team for tests and results came out positive”, said Mhango.

He added that in the past 24 hours, Mzuzu Laboratory had 34 samples where 1 case came out positive and was the one confirmed on Sunday. Thirty one cases were negatives and two are pending results.

In Lilongwe, three samples were tested and one came out positive while the other two were negatives.

“Blantyre had 24 samples, 1 positive, 22 negatives and 1 pending result,” said Mhango.

Malawi has tested less than 800 people and has recorded 36 cases. There have been three deaths and four recoveries.