Namadingo bows down to demands: Dares Giddes Chalamanda, other legends

Versatile singer Patience Namadingo has revealed a lineup of legendary musicians he will work with in his next assignments of reggae mashups.

Namadingo continues remaking local legends’ music having worked with Lucius Banda, Billy Kaunda and Chileka reggae outfit the Black Missionaries.

In the next collaborations, the Mtendere hit maker will work with the veteran Giddes Chalamanda, Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Mlaka Maliro, and George Mkandawire. However, the musician has not shared information regarding dates when the work will be ready.

It will be the first time for the FDH bank’s brand ambassador to work with a female musician in his reggae mashups. Some quarters believe the artist is giving women a raw deal while others support his choices.

Perhaps the country has less legendary figures in as far as music is concerned. It may also be the case that Namadingo’s choice of who to work with depends on his familiarization with their work.

Besides Ethel Kamwendo Banda, other legendary female musicians are Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma and Pastor Chitheka.